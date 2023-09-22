Primary placement auction of additional offers of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The Lithuanian Government Eurobonds auction of additional offers will be held on 2023-10-02. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following: Type of security Lithuanian Government Eurobond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code XS2604821228 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eurobond issue date 2023-06-14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers, EUR 1250 m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during the auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 1000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 3536 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2023-10-09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2033-06-14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 3.875 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2024-06-14; 2025-06-14; 2026-06-14; 2027-06-14; 2028-06-14; 2029-06-14; 2030-06-14; 2031-06-14; 2032-06-14; 2033-06-14. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA387533A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNA387533A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- * - With the written consent of the Ministry of Finance, this amount may be increased by one additional amount, up to a maximum of EUR 5,000,000 for one of the auction participants. The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.