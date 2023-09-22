Platform Aerospace Welcomes Richard 'Rich' Clarke, General, to the Board of Directors

Kurt Parsons, President & CEO of Platform Aerospace, is pleased to announce Richard "Rich" Clarke, General, U.S. Army (Retired), has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

HOLLYWOOD, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Kurt Parsons, President & CEO of Platform Aerospace, is pleased to announce Richard "Rich" Clarke, General, U.S. Army (Retired), has been appointed to the Board of Directors.





General Rich Clarke

Headshot of General Rich Clarke





"We are extremely pleased to have General Clarke join our Board of Directors," said Mr. Parsons. "General Clarke brings a wealth of industry knowledge, deep commitment to our Nation's security, and extensive experience leading military forces. From the Company's growth perspective, his combined expertise will help Platform Aerospace take the production of our ISR UAV to the next level in support of the warfighter."

Mr. Clarke conveyed his eagerness about his new role, "I am excited and glad to be part of an organization that is at the foundation of cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial System technology. I believe in the leadership and long-dwell capabilities of Platform Aerospace that make this UAS unique. I am grateful to be a part of this team and hope to contribute to their future success."

In August 2022, Mr. Clarke retired from the U.S. Army after serving nearly four decades within the Infantry, Ranger, and Special Operations Forces with his last position being Commander of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). With an annual operating budget of over $13 billion, he led a joint force operation of over 75,000 military members. Prior to his role in the USSOCOM, he served as Director for Strategic Plans and Policy (J5), Deputy Commanding General for Operations, and Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Mr. Clarke is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Benedictine College. He is a distinguished graduate of the National War College. In addition, he is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and is passionate about education, innovation, emerging technology, and building high-performing organizations.

If you are interested in learning more, please contact info@platformaero.com or visit our website at https://platformaerospace.com/.

Contact Information

Allegra Flores

Marketing

info@platformaero.com

301-863-9253

SOURCE: Platform Aerospace

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786562/platform-aerospace-welcomes-richard-rich-clarke-general-to-the-board-of-directors