The investment will help the startup to invest in more R&D to help optimize retail operations.

Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Aisles, the AI retail technology firm, has secured a reported angel funding of $4 million for brands under its umbrella, including TECH WHEEL, TRUSTIS, SAVES, and SAFTIES. This is apart from the $10 million it had raised earlier with venture firm SM Ventures leading the investment round. The funding has helped the startup to rise in the Crunchbase ranking and now stand at the number 82 spot on the authoritative platform for business insights.

Commenting about the development, the co-founder of Aisles, Ignacio Rosales, said, "We are grateful for the confidence from investors. The continued interest even helped the app to trend at number 1 on Crunchbase as of 22nd September 2023. The funding underscores the high demand for solutions in the retail industry. Our focus has always been on enhancing the consumer experience and optimizing retail operations. Securing these funds will help us in this vision."

The funds will be invested in improving existing brands under the Aisles umbrella and enable them to work on new products that solve retail and logistical challenges using Artificial Intelligence.

Rosales also dropped a hint about Aisles' next venture. "Our continued investments in research and development are pivotal in us securing investments and ensuring Aisles leads the way in retail technology. From SAVES, the 'Smart Algorithm for Voucher Evaluation and Scoring that scans the internet to find the best discounts to SAFTIES which provides prompt warnings about product recalls and a detailed analysis of potential health hazards; all of our products have been designed to optimize retail operations. We are already working our next big product called HELPS. All I can say right now without giving away too much is that it really HELPS and will work in synergy with our other products to improve the consumer shopping experience and make it more efficient, personalized, and interactive."

Individuals interested in learning more can visit their website at aisles.app or reach out via their official communication channels.

About Aisles

Aisles is a Portland-based AI company focused on retail and logistics through advanced AI solutions. With brands like TECH WHEEL, TRUSTIS, SAVES, and SAFTIES under its banner.

