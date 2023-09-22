Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
WKN: A2QQS0 | ISIN: CA66744H1047 | Ticker-Symbol: 34S0
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2023 | 17:26
90 Leser
Largest Retail Shareholder of Northwest Copper John Kimmel Throws his Full Support Behind Grant Sawiak and the Alternate Slate of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / John Kimmel, the largest retail shareholder of NWST today said "After careful consideration and communicating extensively with both slates of directors, I have decided to support Grant Sawiak's Concerned Shareholders' slate. The primary reason for my decision is based on the destruction of shareholder value by the current board. I believe that best way to unlock NWST's true value for ALL shareholders is to support the new board proposed Mr Sawiak."

For more information contact Adam Manna at:

1.416.587.3631 OR
amanna@gtlmlaw.com

SOURCE: Grant Sawiak

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786670/largest-retail-shareholder-of-northwest-copper-john-kimmel-throws-his-full-support-behind-grant-sawiak-and-the-alternate-slate-of-directors

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
