Largest Retail Shareholder of Northwest Copper John Kimmel Throws his Full Support Behind Grant Sawiak and the Alternate Slate of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / John Kimmel, the largest retail shareholder of NWST today said "After careful consideration and communicating extensively with both slates of directors, I have decided to support Grant Sawiak's Concerned Shareholders' slate. The primary reason for my decision is based on the destruction of shareholder value by the current board. I believe that best way to unlock NWST's true value for ALL shareholders is to support the new board proposed Mr Sawiak."

