22.09.2023
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1.

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them

a)

Name

Andrew Bell

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Diverse Income Trust plc

b)

LEI

2138005QFXYHJM551U45

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each

GB00B65TLW28

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.8159

50,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

21 September 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


