Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial: Warum hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? –
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2023 | 17:30
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

22 September 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc fact sheet as at 31 August 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.