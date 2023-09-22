Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
20.09.23
20:51 Uhr
6,550 Euro
+0,100
+1,55 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
6,5006,55019:07
22.09.2023 | 17:54
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

22 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.469p. The highest price paid per share was 568.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 562.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0235% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,545,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,510,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1584

565.60

08:24:26

1435

565.60

08:24:26

1406

566.40

08:33:48

1275

564.60

08:39:14

120

564.60

08:39:14

42

564.60

08:39:14

1328

566.20

08:55:02

1640

566.60

09:00:52

2

566.60

09:00:52

1412

567.60

09:05:25

1465

568.00

09:07:10

8

568.00

09:07:10

468

567.60

09:12:16

986

567.60

09:12:16

1648

566.80

09:13:03

805

566.40

09:13:10

688

566.40

09:13:10

1330

567.00

09:20:32

298

567.00

09:20:32

549

566.20

09:34:47

949

566.20

09:34:47

1000

565.40

09:38:05

437

565.40

09:38:05

996

565.00

09:49:06

435

565.00

09:49:06

414

564.60

10:01:25

913

564.60

10:01:25

1446

564.20

10:04:42

662

563.40

10:18:02

950

563.40

10:18:02

317

563.40

10:21:57

1449

563.40

10:27:18

2

563.40

10:31:25

1200

563.40

10:31:25

158

563.40

10:31:25

1581

564.00

10:38:31

1557

564.00

10:52:18

197

564.00

10:52:18

559

563.80

10:53:04

703

563.80

10:53:04

1200

563.80

10:53:04

1412

563.20

10:53:14

905

563.40

11:06:55

693

563.40

11:06:55

1413

563.80

11:15:23

1622

563.60

11:21:02

115

564.80

11:33:58

2001

564.80

11:33:58

1141

564.60

11:34:44

503

564.60

11:34:44

1115

564.80

11:38:05

503

564.80

11:38:05

1630

566.20

11:56:02

1155

566.40

11:57:22

483

566.40

11:57:22

750

566.40

11:57:22

1018

566.20

11:58:24

481

566.20

11:58:24

1408

566.80

12:00:42

1603

566.60

12:00:59

1378

566.00

12:01:18

222

566.00

12:01:18

1449

566.00

12:10:02

1543

565.80

12:10:02

1373

565.40

12:18:23

1609

565.00

12:18:24

1462

565.40

12:20:32

1630

566.40

12:23:30

233

565.80

12:29:11

1286

565.80

12:29:11

1398

566.40

12:34:58

222

566.40

12:34:58

750

566.40

12:34:58

1770

566.20

12:34:58

1376

565.80

12:34:59

1601

566.00

12:40:36

1493

565.80

12:43:53

1436

566.20

12:53:34

1384

566.20

12:55:02

1077

566.00

12:57:05

467

566.00

12:57:05

1406

566.20

13:00:02

1594

567.00

13:01:03

1442

567.20

13:05:34

1051

566.80

13:14:02

438

566.80

13:14:02

1213

566.80

13:16:00

300

566.80

13:16:00

941

566.00

13:21:02

586

566.00

13:21:02

1488

567.00

13:29:16

992

567.00

13:30:35

447

567.00

13:30:35

260

567.00

13:33:07

1531

567.20

13:33:34

1408

567.20

13:34:52

142

567.20

13:35:52

1270

567.20

13:35:52

1351

567.20

13:36:31

1029

566.60

13:41:51

603

566.60

13:41:51

355

566.80

13:46:33

1276

566.80

13:46:33

1479

566.40

13:47:09

486

565.40

13:58:30

1077

565.40

13:58:30

1359

565.40

14:04:08

776

565.40

14:04:08

255

565.40

14:04:08

601

565.40

14:04:08

750

565.40

14:04:08

34

565.40

14:04:08

1435

565.40

14:04:08

1657

566.00

14:10:11

1563

565.40

14:11:55

1510

565.60

14:19:28

71

565.60

14:19:28

628

565.60

14:19:28

161

565.60

14:19:28

750

565.60

14:19:28

1552

565.00

14:23:10

1401

564.60

14:28:46

1467

564.40

14:29:26

1593

564.00

14:32:48

300

564.00

14:32:48

251

564.00

14:32:48

161

564.00

14:32:48

750

564.00

14:32:48

1566

563.20

14:34:55

1338

563.00

14:38:17

1528

563.00

14:40:02

190

562.40

14:43:09

90

562.40

14:43:09

1089

562.40

14:43:09

705

562.80

14:44:59

756

562.80

14:44:59

192

563.40

14:46:56

1454

563.40

14:46:56

1543

564.00

14:49:25

1397

563.80

14:49:51

1337

563.80

14:50:44

1519

563.60

14:53:31

1524

564.40

14:59:20

1437

564.40

15:00:05

837

564.40

15:00:05

583

564.40

15:00:05

236

564.40

15:00:05

330

564.80

15:03:05

1108

564.80

15:03:05

713

565.40

15:07:27

113

565.40

15:07:27

583

565.40

15:07:27

1360

565.40

15:09:00

400

565.40

15:09:00

1065

565.40

15:09:00

1427

565.40

15:09:30

179

565.40

15:13:34

1168

565.40

15:13:34

1489

565.00

15:15:35

1647

565.60

15:18:25

865

565.60

15:21:32

616

565.60

15:21:32

1121

566.20

15:25:55

810

566.20

15:25:55

1025

566.00

15:27:10

485

566.00

15:27:10

1451

566.00

15:27:10

1581

566.00

15:30:15

1572

567.00

15:35:31

583

567.40

15:40:27

583

567.40

15:40:27

583

567.40

15:40:29

583

567.40

15:40:29

1395

567.20

15:43:29

175

567.20

15:44:44

365

567.20

15:44:44

1100

567.20

15:44:44

1444

566.60

15:48:50

600

565.60

15:50:34

583

566.20

15:55:41

583

566.20

15:55:41

236

566.20

15:55:41

1509

566.40

15:58:51

1338

566.20

16:00:37

1653

565.80

16:02:47

1602

565.40

16:06:05

1417

565.40

16:07:18

1073

565.00

16:09:58

408

565.00

16:09:58

1346

564.40

16:12:19

430

564.20

16:15:01

1165

564.20

16:15:01

1508

564.40

16:19:00

161

564.80

16:22:42

161

564.80

16:22:42

700

564.80

16:22:42

1000

564.80

16:22:42

330

564.80

16:22:42

251

564.80

16:22:42

132

564.80

16:22:42

299

564.80

16:22:42

299

564.80

16:22:42

62

564.80

16:22:45


