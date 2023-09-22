Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
22 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.469p. The highest price paid per share was 568.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 562.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0235% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,545,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,510,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1584
565.60
08:24:26
1435
565.60
08:24:26
1406
566.40
08:33:48
1275
564.60
08:39:14
120
564.60
08:39:14
42
564.60
08:39:14
1328
566.20
08:55:02
1640
566.60
09:00:52
2
566.60
09:00:52
1412
567.60
09:05:25
1465
568.00
09:07:10
8
568.00
09:07:10
468
567.60
09:12:16
986
567.60
09:12:16
1648
566.80
09:13:03
805
566.40
09:13:10
688
566.40
09:13:10
1330
567.00
09:20:32
298
567.00
09:20:32
549
566.20
09:34:47
949
566.20
09:34:47
1000
565.40
09:38:05
437
565.40
09:38:05
996
565.00
09:49:06
435
565.00
09:49:06
414
564.60
10:01:25
913
564.60
10:01:25
1446
564.20
10:04:42
662
563.40
10:18:02
950
563.40
10:18:02
317
563.40
10:21:57
1449
563.40
10:27:18
2
563.40
10:31:25
1200
563.40
10:31:25
158
563.40
10:31:25
1581
564.00
10:38:31
1557
564.00
10:52:18
197
564.00
10:52:18
559
563.80
10:53:04
703
563.80
10:53:04
1200
563.80
10:53:04
1412
563.20
10:53:14
905
563.40
11:06:55
693
563.40
11:06:55
1413
563.80
11:15:23
1622
563.60
11:21:02
115
564.80
11:33:58
2001
564.80
11:33:58
1141
564.60
11:34:44
503
564.60
11:34:44
1115
564.80
11:38:05
503
564.80
11:38:05
1630
566.20
11:56:02
1155
566.40
11:57:22
483
566.40
11:57:22
750
566.40
11:57:22
1018
566.20
11:58:24
481
566.20
11:58:24
1408
566.80
12:00:42
1603
566.60
12:00:59
1378
566.00
12:01:18
222
566.00
12:01:18
1449
566.00
12:10:02
1543
565.80
12:10:02
1373
565.40
12:18:23
1609
565.00
12:18:24
1462
565.40
12:20:32
1630
566.40
12:23:30
233
565.80
12:29:11
1286
565.80
12:29:11
1398
566.40
12:34:58
222
566.40
12:34:58
750
566.40
12:34:58
1770
566.20
12:34:58
1376
565.80
12:34:59
1601
566.00
12:40:36
1493
565.80
12:43:53
1436
566.20
12:53:34
1384
566.20
12:55:02
1077
566.00
12:57:05
467
566.00
12:57:05
1406
566.20
13:00:02
1594
567.00
13:01:03
1442
567.20
13:05:34
1051
566.80
13:14:02
438
566.80
13:14:02
1213
566.80
13:16:00
300
566.80
13:16:00
941
566.00
13:21:02
586
566.00
13:21:02
1488
567.00
13:29:16
992
567.00
13:30:35
447
567.00
13:30:35
260
567.00
13:33:07
1531
567.20
13:33:34
1408
567.20
13:34:52
142
567.20
13:35:52
1270
567.20
13:35:52
1351
567.20
13:36:31
1029
566.60
13:41:51
603
566.60
13:41:51
355
566.80
13:46:33
1276
566.80
13:46:33
1479
566.40
13:47:09
486
565.40
13:58:30
1077
565.40
13:58:30
1359
565.40
14:04:08
776
565.40
14:04:08
255
565.40
14:04:08
601
565.40
14:04:08
750
565.40
14:04:08
34
565.40
14:04:08
1435
565.40
14:04:08
1657
566.00
14:10:11
1563
565.40
14:11:55
1510
565.60
14:19:28
71
565.60
14:19:28
628
565.60
14:19:28
161
565.60
14:19:28
750
565.60
14:19:28
1552
565.00
14:23:10
1401
564.60
14:28:46
1467
564.40
14:29:26
1593
564.00
14:32:48
300
564.00
14:32:48
251
564.00
14:32:48
161
564.00
14:32:48
750
564.00
14:32:48
1566
563.20
14:34:55
1338
563.00
14:38:17
1528
563.00
14:40:02
190
562.40
14:43:09
90
562.40
14:43:09
1089
562.40
14:43:09
705
562.80
14:44:59
756
562.80
14:44:59
192
563.40
14:46:56
1454
563.40
14:46:56
1543
564.00
14:49:25
1397
563.80
14:49:51
1337
563.80
14:50:44
1519
563.60
14:53:31
1524
564.40
14:59:20
1437
564.40
15:00:05
837
564.40
15:00:05
583
564.40
15:00:05
236
564.40
15:00:05
330
564.80
15:03:05
1108
564.80
15:03:05
713
565.40
15:07:27
113
565.40
15:07:27
583
565.40
15:07:27
1360
565.40
15:09:00
400
565.40
15:09:00
1065
565.40
15:09:00
1427
565.40
15:09:30
179
565.40
15:13:34
1168
565.40
15:13:34
1489
565.00
15:15:35
1647
565.60
15:18:25
865
565.60
15:21:32
616
565.60
15:21:32
1121
566.20
15:25:55
810
566.20
15:25:55
1025
566.00
15:27:10
485
566.00
15:27:10
1451
566.00
15:27:10
1581
566.00
15:30:15
1572
567.00
15:35:31
583
567.40
15:40:27
583
567.40
15:40:27
583
567.40
15:40:29
583
567.40
15:40:29
1395
567.20
15:43:29
175
567.20
15:44:44
365
567.20
15:44:44
1100
567.20
15:44:44
1444
566.60
15:48:50
600
565.60
15:50:34
583
566.20
15:55:41
583
566.20
15:55:41
236
566.20
15:55:41
1509
566.40
15:58:51
1338
566.20
16:00:37
1653
565.80
16:02:47
1602
565.40
16:06:05
1417
565.40
16:07:18
1073
565.00
16:09:58
408
565.00
16:09:58
1346
564.40
16:12:19
430
564.20
16:15:01
1165
564.20
16:15:01
1508
564.40
16:19:00
161
564.80
16:22:42
161
564.80
16:22:42
700
564.80
16:22:42
1000
564.80
16:22:42
330
564.80
16:22:42
251
564.80
16:22:42
132
564.80
16:22:42
299
564.80
16:22:42
299
564.80
16:22:42
62
564.80
16:22:45