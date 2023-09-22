Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)
The Company announces that, on 22 September 2023 it repurchased 15,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 236.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 16,811,159.
The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 16,811,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,209,589.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
22 September 2023