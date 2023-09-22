Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial: Warum hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? –
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2023 | 18:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Optimum Employer Solutions Earns Third Award of 2023, One of Orange Counties' Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Today, Optimum Employer Solutions is thrilled to announce that it has earned a place on Orange County Journal's fastest-growing, privately held companies list.



This is Optimum Employer Solution's third award this year, following recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America (which represents the economy's most dynamic independent, entrepreneurial businesses) and A Best Place to Work in Orange County Award (which it has consistently earned, every year, since 2016).

"In an extraordinarily challenging time, for businesses of all sizes, this award is a testament to the very hard work of all our employees," says President and Founder Kevin Gramian. "As a Professional Employee Organization, our mission to is help other companies to manage their human resource needs cost-effectively and efficiently so that they can focus on what they do best."

The list recognizes Orange County private companies - in an area known for nimble start-ups and entrepreneurialism - whose annual sales grew rapidly over a two-year period, from mid-2021 to mid-2023, with a minimum of $1 million in the past year.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

www.optimumhr.net

Contact Information

Jenafer Elin
Director of Accounting and Finance
jenafere@optimumhr.net
(949) 208-9216

SOURCE: Optimum Employer Solution

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786431/optimum-employer-solutions-earns-third-award-of-2023-one-of-orange-counties-fastest-growing-privately-held-companies

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.