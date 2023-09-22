Optimum Employer Solutions Earns Third Award of 2023, One of Orange Counties' Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Today, Optimum Employer Solutions is thrilled to announce that it has earned a place on Orange County Journal's fastest-growing, privately held companies list.





This is Optimum Employer Solution's third award this year, following recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America (which represents the economy's most dynamic independent, entrepreneurial businesses) and A Best Place to Work in Orange County Award (which it has consistently earned, every year, since 2016).

"In an extraordinarily challenging time, for businesses of all sizes, this award is a testament to the very hard work of all our employees," says President and Founder Kevin Gramian. "As a Professional Employee Organization, our mission to is help other companies to manage their human resource needs cost-effectively and efficiently so that they can focus on what they do best."

The list recognizes Orange County private companies - in an area known for nimble start-ups and entrepreneurialism - whose annual sales grew rapidly over a two-year period, from mid-2021 to mid-2023, with a minimum of $1 million in the past year.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

