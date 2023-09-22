Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Announces 1-40 Reverse Split

Baltimore, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) (www.connexasports.com) (the "Company") announced that it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-40. The reverse stock split will become effective on September 22, 2023. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the market open on September 25, 2023, under the Company's existing trading symbol "CNXA", with the new CUSIP number, 831445309. The reverse stock split is part of the Company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share required to maintain continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, among other benefits.



The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's stockholders at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on September 13, 2023, to be effected in the discretion of the Company's board of directors within approved parameters. The final ratio was approved by the Company's board of directors on September 13, 2023.

The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from approximately 29.5 million shares to approximately 740,000 shares. As a result of the reverse stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards and warrants and the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans and other existing agreements, as well as the exercise or conversion price, as applicable. There will be no change to the number of authorized shares or the par value per share of the Company's common stock.

Information for CNXA Stockholders

As a result of the reverse stock split, every forty pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The Company's transfer agent, Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC., will serve as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split.

Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Those stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in "street name" will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to each broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificate form will have their holdings of the Company's common stock automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares will receive an additional share for each fraction of a share they hold.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's intention to effect a 1-40 reverse stock split. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, risks related to continued listing and registration of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

