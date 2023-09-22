Xiao-I Corporation's CEO Joins Esteemed Speakers at Boao Forum for Asia's ISTIF Conference

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, took the stage with distinguished speakers at the prestigious Boao Forum for Asia's Third Conference of the International Science, Technology, and Innovation Forum ("ISTIF"). The event took place from September 19 to 21, 2023, in the City of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China.

The Boao Forum for Asia's ISTIF Conference, organized in collaboration with the Zhuhai Municipal Government, the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the South China University of Technology, brought together global experts, scholars, and innovators in the fields of science and technology.

Mr. Yuan Hui had the honor of sharing the stage with esteemed speakers such as Esko Aho, Former Prime Minister of Finland, Dr. C. L. Philip Chen, VP of the Chinese Association of Automation, and Dr. Huang Tiejun, a professor at Peking University. Together, they delivered captivating keynote addresses.

Under the theme "From AlphaGo to ChatGPT: AI Progressing from Weak to Strong," the speakers examined the evolution of AI, drawing parallels between AlphaGo and ChatGPT as two significant milestones in the field. AlphaGo is renowned for its prowess in the game of Go, which exemplified "weak" AI, demonstrating advanced skills while remaining a tool under human control. In contrast, ChatGPT represents a breakthrough in "strong" AI, with vast potential and the ability to raise concerns about "uncontrolled" and "counterproductive" outcomes.

During his keynote speech, Mr. Yuan emphasized, "In the past, AI technology could only achieve commercial transformation in certain industries and scenarios, such as call centers and smart cities. But today, the greatest value of large models is their ability to simultaneously drive widespread breakthroughs across all industries. Large language models can directly assist various sectors in achieving significant cost reductions and efficiency improvements. They are becoming the operating systems of the new era, so above these operating systems, all applications will be reshaped."

Mr. Yuan's keynote address at the Boao Forum served as a testament to Xiao-I's commitment to advancing the frontiers of AI and contributing to the global dialogue on the future of AI. On June 29, 2023, Xiao-I unveiled the Hua Zang Large Language Model to a global audience. This versatile model is characterized by its "controllability, customizability, and deliverability." It finds applications across various sectors, including finance, government, healthcare, construction, power, telecommunications, education, e-commerce, logistics, culture and tourism, media, 3C manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, energy, judiciary, retail, and more.

In the new era of AI, with changes in the underlying operating systems of large models, including areas such as news, social media, gaming, and e-commerce, every frequently used app will undergo transformations. This signifies a unique opportunity for industries to revolutionize themselves in ways have never been witnessed before. Seizing this opportunity is akin to capitalizing on a game-changing moment in the world of AI. Xiao-I Hua Zang Large Language Model is assisting various industries, propelling business growth and development. It is also catalyzing significant changes in the economy, technology, and various sectors.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information,please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

