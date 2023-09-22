The Netty Awards: Fuerza Studio Wins Prestigious Netty Award & Takes Home Honoree Status for Fantastic Art Studios in the Website Design Category

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Fuerza Studio is delighted to announce its recognition for outstanding work in Web Design at the Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital age. This year, Fuerza Studio's exceptional work on Fantastic Art Studios earned them the prestigious award.

The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. They set a benchmark for excellence and are a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.

"I couldn't be happier. This recognition is the culmination of years of working on projects all around the world, from Brazil to South Korea. It's the result of knowing the team we have, trusting the team we have, and knowing how to delegate responsibilities. I feel incredibly honored to have built, along with my colleague, co-founder and CTO, Diego Fagundes, a team capable of accomplishing anything," said Pablo de la Rocha, CCO of Fuerza Studio.

Their winning entry, Fantastic Art Studios, is a groundbreaking work in the field of Website Design, using new technologies like the relation between WEBGL and DOM elements. As users interact with the story, background elements are generated on runtime, making them new on every session. It emphasizes 3D aesthetic and technological choices to maximize the visual impact of the products and showcase the talent and craftsmanship of the RPG pieces created by the studio.

Initially, the client had envisioned a more ecommerce-focused site. However, the user experience was tailored by Fuerza Studio to infuse RPG elements into the website's narrative. The creation of 3D directly within the code, using WebGL and DOM, makes interactivity lighter and more responsive. Coupled with the addition of RPG elements, this enhances user engagement, emphasizing the studio's commitment to the community and transforming the site's visitors into narrative creators.

Netty Award recipients are selected based on factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field. Fuerza Studio's win serves as an affirmation of the hard work, innovative thought, and dedication they put into Fantastic Art.

As they celebrate this achievement, Fuerza Studio extends its deepest gratitude to its incredible team, whose talent and commitment made this win possible. They would also like to thank their clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in their work.

For more information about Fuerza Studio and their award-winning Fantastic Art, please visit https://www.fuerzastudio.com/ .

About Fuerza Studio

Founded in 2010, Fuerza Studio began as a small design office in Porto Alegre and has since evolved into a multi-award-winning studio for web, design, branding, and games, operating across four continents in over 20 languages. They engage in idea development from inception to the final outcome, always in pursuit of the most creative and effective solutions. They aim to create new business opportunities for clients and their products, turning ideas into tangible realities and impacting the lives of all involved. Their mission is to alter perspectives and realities.

About The Netty Awards

Established to celebrate achievements in the digital age, the Netty Awards are among the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that showcase creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.



