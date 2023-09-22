Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Norris Lithium Inc. (CSE: CHCK) ("Norris Lithium") is pleased to report that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved the previously announced plan of arrangement ("Arrangement") between Norris and Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H490) ("Lithium One") as described in the joint news release of Norris Lithium and Lithium One dated June 19, 2023 as to the business combination of Norris Lithium and Lithium One pursuant to the Arrangement (the "Transaction"), which was approved by the shareholders of Norris on September 19, 2023.

Assuming all other remaining conditions to the Arrangement are either satisfied or waived, Norris Lithium expects that the closing date of the Arrangement will occur on or about Wednesday, September 27, 2023 (the "Closing Date"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Norris Lithium's shareholders will receive 0.672 of a Lithium One common share for each Norris Lithium common share held. For further details of the Plan of Arrangement, interested persons are directed to Norris' management information circular dated August 11, 2023 and filed under its company profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

About Norris Lithium

Norris Lithium is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Norris Lithium owns the Highway and Bus Lithium properties in the James Bay region of Québec and holds the Solitude Lake Property located near the Savant Lake area in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario. Norris Lithium's objectives are to conduct exploration programs on its Solitude Lake Property and Québec lithium properties and to locate and develop other economic mineral properties of merit.

