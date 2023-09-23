Cosy Gent Ltd: Cozy Gent Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce Eco-Friendly, Luxurious Bedding for Men

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2023 / Cozy Gent, the innovative bedding brand on a mission to revolutionize the way modern men experience sleep, is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign. The campaign aims to expedite the production and global distribution of Cozy Gent's luxurious, eco-friendly bedding, crafted exclusively for the health-conscious, modern man.

"After searching high and low for a bedding brand that understands the unique sleep needs of men, we realized the market was missing something vital. That's when the concept of Cozy Gent was born," says Maxwell Grossman, Founder of Cozy Gent.

Why Cozy Gent is Not Just Another Bedding Brand: Cozy Gent stands in a league of its own, addressing the challenges men face with traditional bedding. We provide the ultimate solution for a restful and luxurious sleep experience. Our products are crafted from premium organic bamboo fabric, ensuring unmatched softness, and natural moisture-wicking properties.

Moreover, say goodbye to the hassle of traditional buttons or snaps. Our bedding sets come with high-quality YKK zippers, silver-infused fabric for powerful antimicrobial properties, and labeled corner tags for quick bed-making.

A Milestone in Men's Bedding: "Our aim is to address the unique sleep and bedding needs of men," explains Maxwell Grossman (Founder). "From luxury and comfort to practicality and hygiene, Cozy Gent ticks all the boxes."

Exclusive Kickstarter Perks: Backers of Cozy Gent's Kickstarter campaign can avail themselves of a range of exclusive perks, including early-bird pricing, double packs ideal for gifting, and all-in-one bedding sets. Each reward tier will include pillows, a duvet, a fitted sheet, and a uniquely designed Cozy Gent carrying bag.

About Cozy Gent: Cozy Gent is founded with the singular mission of elevating the sleep experience for modern men. Based at 207 Regent Street, London, Cozy Gent combines luxury, eco-friendliness, and practicality in its range of groundbreaking bedding products. For more information or to back the Kickstarter campaign, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1189283756/cozy-gent-bespoke-bedding-for-the-modern-man

