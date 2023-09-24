Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed SKYPlay (SKP) on September 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SKP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

SKYPlay (SKP) is a global game onboarding platform created by the core talents behind "Everyone's Marvel," with 120 million downloads, offering various genre games and a Web 3.0-focused token ecosystem and community.

Introducing SKYPlay

The SKYPlay platform is a comprehensive blockchain-based ecosystem designed to cater to a wide range of digital content and services, particularly focusing on gaming and NFTs. It introduces a marketplace that enables users to mint various external contents as NFTs, facilitating the buying and selling of diverse digital assets. SKYPlay's proprietary trading system ensures secure and stable transactions adhering to essential NFT standards. It also offers a Single Account Integrated Service (OAAS), acting as a hub for users to access various services efficiently without the need to manage separate login systems for each project.

To establish a robust blockchain game system, SKYPlay utilizes a launchpad and offers API services for game developers, reducing development costs and complexity. The platform extends its services beyond gaming, including business information solutions, NFT store management tools, and token management tools. SKYPlay emphasizes data-driven business intelligence, utilizing big data analysis, web crawling systems, and predictive modeling algorithms to enhance user experiences and platform efficiency. These data analysis technologies play a vital role in SKYPlay's ecosystem expansion and metaverse implementation.

The platform's architecture ensures data integrity and high availability, providing a stable environment for cryptocurrency transactions. SKYPlay is built to scale efficiently using cloud computing and various architectural building blocks. It boasts a roadmap that includes governance expansion, project diversification beyond gaming, and the development of a metaverse infrastructure. SKYPlay introduces the SKY Token (SKP), which operates on the Polygon network and facilitates various transactions within the ecosystem, including rewards, voting, and content participation.

Despite its ambitious goals, SKYPlay is cautious about legal compliance and emphasizes that SKP is not a security token. The document highlights potential regulatory risks and advises users to conduct their own due diligence and adhere to local cryptocurrency laws. It also stresses that the document serves informational purposes and should not be construed as an investment recommendation or a solicitation for financial products. In conclusion, SKYPlay aims to create a versatile and secure blockchain ecosystem, catering to diverse digital content and services while addressing potential regulatory challenges.

About SKP Token

Based on POLY, SKP has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The token distribution for SKP includes 45% reserved for Business Development, 35% for the Ecosystem Reward, 5% for the Team, 5% for Pre-Sale, 4% for Marketing, 4% for Advisors, and 2% for the Community. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 22, 2023. Investors who are interested in SKP can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

