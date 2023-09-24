Road Town, Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Vector Space Biosciences (SBIO) on September 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SBIO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





To establish a lunar base or go to Mars, understanding how to protect and repair the human body during spaceflight is required. Vector Space Biosciences, Inc., (SBIO), designs, develops and launches biological CubeSats for the purpose of generating and interpreting unique datasets related to microgravity and radiation. This leads to the development of countermeasures against diseases associated to stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight. This includes using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines for building targeted language models (LM) resulting in real-time datasets and advanced visualizations of the language models, which power Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations in space biosciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical development.

Vector Space Biosciences specializes in harnessing language modeling, correlation matrix datasets, and real-time updates to uncover hidden relationships within scientific data, particularly in the realm of space biosciences. Their technology enables the detection of implicit connections among various objects like genes, proteins, and biochemicals. They emphasize the importance of context in AI and ML pipelines for accurate data interpretation and real-time updates for staying current with the latest research.

The company's applications extend to accelerating research in space biosciences, with a focus on areas like "dynamic reciprocity," blood microenvironment, dormant tumor cells, and genes/proteins related to human aging. Additionally, they highlight the significance of data security and provenance, leveraging blockchain technology for immutable tracking of datasets.

Vector Space Biosciences collaborates with a diverse set of partners to facilitate new insights, hypotheses, interpretations, and discoveries in space biosciences for the benefit of humanity. Building on a foundation of academic partnerships, including with Imperial College London and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the organization also leverages cutting-edge database and computational technologies through collaborations with tech giants like ORACLE. The company taps into medical libraries and databases via partnerships with healthcare-focused institutions. These strategic collaborations aim to advance the field of space biosciences and contribute to broader advancements in medicine, technology, and data science.

Furthermore, the company applies its scientific data engineering pipelines and language modeling capabilities to financial markets, offering real-time portfolio protection and thematic baskets of stocks and cryptocurrencies based on hidden relationships, thereby assisting investors in making informed decisions.

Overall, Vector Space Biosciences employs cutting-edge technology and data-driven approaches to unlock hidden knowledge, whether in the realm of scientific research or financial investments.

Based on ERC20, SBIO has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 UTC on September 15, 2023, investors who are interested in SBIO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

