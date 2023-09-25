Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
NEWS & STONG BUY! Green-Power Aktie im Fokus des Marktes?!
Dow Jones News
25.09.2023 | 06:13
HTX: Huobu's transformation to HTX Evolution and global vision

25-Sep-2023 / 05:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Huobi's Transformation to HTX: Evolution and Global Vision 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY HTX 
 
Singapore | September 22, 2023 02:52 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
By Frank, Foresight News 
In a fast-paced crypto industry, a decade is a significant milestone. 
For leading crypto exchange HTX, the 10th anniversary is a special moment representing the successful culmination of 
its first decade-long journey. These past ten years have seen the crypto industry experience both remarkable highs and 
challenging lows, mirroring HTX's journey filled with moments of glory and setbacks. HTX began humbly in 2013, growing 
and attaining the status of the largest exchange in the Chinese market in 2017. Even though HTX exited Mainland China 
in 2021, it achieved significant milestones elsewhere. 
This year, as another decade begins, how will HTX embark on its next decade-long plan? 
From Huobi to HTX: A New Chapter Starting with "X" 
In algebra, the letter "X" is often used to represent something unknown with limitless possibilities. 
For Elon Musk, the element "X" plays a significant role in his companies, from xAI to SpaceX. After acquiring popular 
social media platform Twitter, he rebranded it under the element and named it "X". 
Nearly a year under the new ownership, HTX has successfully integrated 'X' into its revamped brand strategy, signaling 
the start of a new global chapter. This rebranding introduces a new corporate slogan: "HTX, Just Trade It." 
  -- According to HTX's spokesperson, "H" stands for Huobi and continues the heritage of Huobi, "T" represents TRON with a 
commitment to continue building in the TRON ecosystem, and "X" stands for the exchange. 
  -- From a different perspective, 'HT' also represents the native platform token on the exchange (HTX Token), so the name 
'HTX' can also be understood as the exchange for trading HT. 
Being a well-known exchange in the industry, HTX is undoubtedly a valuable asset that has withstood the test of time. 
So what considerations prompted HTX to revamp its branding? 
HTX has been a leader among the Chinese crypto exchanges. However, with changes in the landscape and its withdrawal 
from Mainland China, HTX's market share and competitiveness have seen stale growth. While distractions in the evolving 
competitive scene led to HTX's weaken share: 
The rise of DeFi, Layer2, and other exchanges created greater competition. This elevated market globalization and 
decentralization. To keep up with the rapidly changing environment, the transformation and upgrade of HTX is 
inevitable. 
This broader context is the driving force behind HTX's rebranding, especially considering the following two timelines: 
  -- In September 2013, HTX was officially established. Over a decade, HTX experienced significant transformations, from 
dominating the global Bitcoin trading market share to setting up offshore companies. 
  -- In October 2022, HTX underwent a change in ownership, with significant developments such as the introduction of 
Justin Sun in an advisory role, and organizational and personnel adjustments. 
HTX has spent a year in adaptation, which involved several months dedicated to restructuring, cost reduction, and 
efficiency readjustments. As a result, HTX now finds itself on a more stable footing, and in prime condition to 
initiate this brand upgrade: 
Recent internal adjustments also provided the exchange with the opportunity to begin a new chapter of strategic 
planning for the next decade. 
HTX Embarks on a New Global Journey 
With this rebranding, HTX is once again embarking on a journey of globalization, with HTX as its global brand. 
The strategic plan covers two main areas: expanding its global reach and diversifying its product offerings, in an 
effort to achieve global expansion in a coordinated manner. 
Ramping up Global Compliance Step by Step 
HTX's Dominica market marks the beginning of its journey in global expansion. Its main goal is to achieve 
decentralization while focusing on key regions, exploring potential markets, achieving balanced growth in different 
countries, and strategically expanding its global footprint. 
In other words, the goal is to reduce dependence on a single country or region. Instead, HTX will continuously explore 
new markets such as their partnership with Dominica. They will venture into new markets with promising prospects. This 
approach requires keen intuition and swift action, and the Hong Kong crypto market stands out as one of the best 
examples of this strategy. Today's cryptocurrency markets and projects cannot ignore the potential and influence of 
Hong Kong. 
Earlier this year, HTX crossed its path with Hong Kong. In April, HTX Night was held during the Hong Kong Web3 
Carnival, which Justin Sun attended as a speaker. Hong Kong also witnessed the establishment of the pioneering crypto 
rating agency HKVAC in late May, with HTX proudly serving as its first exchange member. Clearly, HTX's presence in Hong 
Kong is gradually taking shape. 
Apart from Hong Kong, HTX is currently advancing compliance efforts in other countries and regions, including 
Gibraltar, Lithuania, Dubai, BVI, Australia, and more, applying for licenses and building compliance. Furthermore, in 
June 2023, HTX's Mars Program set its sights in space, aiming to challenge the boundaries of cryptocurrency adoption. 
The narrative in the blockchain industry has always been about providing banking services to those regions lacking 
banking and financial infrastructure. However, HTX's strategic initiatives span across Asia, Europe, Africa, and 
Oceania, aligning with the strong demand for cryptocurrencies in emerging markets. This expansion also serves as a 
crucial lever for HTX to compete for market share and expand its financial services. 
As the volume and influence of the crypto space continue to rise, it becomes clear that complying to regulations are 
essential for the overall growth of both the crypto industry and the exchange sector. HTX's commitment to regulatory 
compliance is its lifeline, highlighting its dedication to achieving balanced growth and establishing a global presence 
in the space. 
Forging a "Super Crypto Ecosystem" 
Competition in the crypto exchange sector has always been fierce, particularly in today's saturated market. To attract 
and retain users, exchanges must look beyond the core function of trading and offer more. 
HTX is in the process of reshaping its product portfolio ahead of market trends, recognizing the need to diversify 
products and services beyond geographical expansion. 
They aspire to be the driving force behind the creation of the ultimate cryptocurrency ecosystem, akin to Elon Musk's 
ambitions for social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). 
HTX envisions a super ecosystem that aims to introduce top-quality assets into the cryptocurrency realm and provide an 
all-encompassing platform including spot trading, derivatives trading, wealth and asset management. The goal is to 
enable users to trade, discover, and invest in selected crypto assets while delivering professional services and 
diversified products to a global user base. 
What sets them apart is its competitive edge, perfectly resonating with the TRON blockchain, which hosts billions of 
USDT and a massive user base. This brings together the synergy of an exchange, public blockchain, and stablecoin, 
resulting in a "1+1>2" effect. 
Their strategic approach addresses a core business model that many other exchanges, such as Binance, are emphasizing 
but have yet to fully develop. It involves integrating real-world assets (RWA) with genuine use cases into the 
cryptocurrency space, bridging the gap between high-quality assets and exchange users worldwide. 
One notable example of HTX's commitment to this vision is its strong support for RWA DAO's Real World Asset (RWA) 
token, stUSDT. Through collaboration with Justlend DAO, HTX facilitates stUSDT staking services, an initiative that 
integrates real-world assets into the DeFi sector, offering robust channels to users, bridging the divide of investment 
targets between individuals and institutions. 
HTX will continue to introduce a wide range of promotions and products related to asset operations. They plan to 
consistently refine its flagship product lineup, featuring PrimeVote and Flexi Max, and to unveil more new offerings, 
similar to the recently launched Shark Fin, as well as an asset custody product that was developed in partnership with 
Fireblocks. In doing so, HTX aims to furnish users with secured and diverse options for safeguarding and maximizing the 
value of their cryptocurrency assets. 
HTX closely monitors market trends and strategically diversifies its operations into new sectors, aiming to discover 
sustainable wealth opportunities that are accessible to a broader range of users. HTX will; 
  -- Deepen collaborations with mainstream ecosystems, including (but not limited to) public chains, Layer 2, and meme 
coins. 
  -- Pays close attention to developments in emerging sectors. 
   -- Actively collaborates with high-quality project teams to ensure prompt listing of new digital assets on 
  the platform, to meet users' needs for both spot and futures trading. 
For instance, HTX was among the first movers to list popular assets such as PEPE and AIDOGE during the meme coin hype 
this April, which played a significant role in injecting vitality into the lackluster market during this period. They 
have also established strategic partnerships with world-renowned service providers, public chains, and project teams, 
including TradingView, Polygon, and UniSat Wallet, to collaboratively build a multi-dimensional business ecosystem and 
enhance user experience. 
In addition, lucky users from the HTX Mars Program during HTX's 10th anniversary celebrations enjoyed a multitude of

© 2023 Dow Jones News
