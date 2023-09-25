Bitget exchange: Bitget: Leading the Charge in European Cryptocurrency Exchange Services

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing interest and investments in cryptocurrencies, Bitget, a major digital exchange, is progressing well in Europe, known for efficiency, advanced features, and secure trading.

Europe Investments

In recent years, Europe has seen a big shift in fintech , especially crypto and blockchain. Despite a 59% fintech investment drop in the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region from H1 2022 to H1 2023 , crypto remains strong. Finch Capital's "European Fintech Landscape" report highlighted France and Germany as crypto and blockchain investment leaders in H1 2023.

In H1 2023, the UK's crypto industry was 28% of all fintech transactions; the Netherlands exceeded this with a notable 35%, showing a strong presence of blockchain and crypto in fintech. Notably, France and Germany maintained strength, with 29% and 27% of fintech transactions involving crypto and blockchain.

Bitget: Trusted Name in Crypto

Bitget is a top crypto exchange, ensuring excellent services and smooth trading with various crypto offerings.

Bitget Price: Bitget provides real-time price observations for over 12,000 cryptocurrency assets, including BTC price;ETH price;BNB price;DOGE price;XRP price, allowing users to track cryptocurrency prices easily. How to Buy Crypto Easily: Bitget offers a user-friendly platform for"how to buy Bitcoin" securely with no fee. Bitget Academy: Bitget Academy offers guides, practical tips, market updates for understanding crypto markets, news, and trading strategies, speeding up trading learning. Bitget API: Bitget Crypto API enables developers for program trading, data integration, copy trading, and tailored solutions. Bitget Calculator: Crypto Calculator compares cryptocurrency values and accurately converts specific tokens to fiat currency.

Bitget's Impressive Presence in the European

In Europe's growing crypto scene, Bitget is a top choice for enthusiasts and traders. Its user-friendly platform, security commitment, and leveraged trading draw a large user base, securing a significant market share in Bitget France and Bitget Germany.

Bitget stays ahead in Europe's crypto market by being proactive and adaptive. With a friendly interface, varied cryptos, tight security, and great support, it leads the exchange arena. Bitget is set to provide cutting-edge crypto services across Europe, reinforcing its leadership.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitget-leading-the-charge-in-european-cryptocurrency-exchange-services-301937177.html