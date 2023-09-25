

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence data from Germany is the only major report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer prices data for August. Prices had declined 8.4 percent annually in July.



In the meantime, business and consumer sentiment survey data is due from the Czech Republic.



At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute publishes Germany's business sentiment survey results for September. The confidence index is seen falling to 85.2 from 85.7 in August.



At 9.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to give introductory statement at the Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels.



