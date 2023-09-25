CRH PLC: CRH Continues Share Buyback Programme

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / Between 30 June 2023 and 22 September 2023, 17.7 million ordinary shares were repurchased on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our ongoing share buyback programme to $6 billion since its commencement in May 2018.

CRH today also announces that it has entered into non-discretionary arrangements with Merrill Lynch International and BofA Securities, Inc. (together, "Bank of America") to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for an aggregate maximum consideration of up to $1 billion* on the London Stock Exchange and/or in the United States, respectively (the "Buyback"). The Buyback will commence today, 25 September 2023, on the London Stock Exchange and no earlier than 23 October 2023 in the United States due to the requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Buyback will end no later than 20 December 2023. This $1 billion tranche is the third stage of the wider $3 billion programme announced on 2 March 2023.

Bank of America will conduct the Buyback on CRH's behalf and will make trading decisions under the Buyback independently of CRH in accordance with certain pre-set parameters. The maximum number of ordinary shares which may be acquired pursuant to the Buyback is 35,000,000. The purpose of the Buyback is to reduce the share capital of CRH.

The Buyback will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by (i) the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and Commission Delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as such legislation forms part of retained EU law in the United Kingdom ("UK") (as defined in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and as amended pursuant to UK's Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (as may be amended and/or supplemented from time to time) and (ii) Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

Any decision in relation to any future buyback programmes will be based on an ongoing assessment of the capital needs of the business and general market conditions.

* Being an amount equal to €940 million (based on a FX rate of $1.00:€0.94 fixed for the duration of the Buyback).

About CRH

CRH (NYSE:CRH)(LSE:CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "will", "believe", "continues", "is expected to", or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts or matters of fact at the date of this document. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and/or are beyond CRH's control or precise estimate. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, plans and expectations related to the anticipated financial and operational results of the US primary listing, expectations related to the US as a driver for future growth, and plans and expectations related to government policies. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different, including risks and uncertainties relating to CRH described under "Principal Risks and Uncertainties (Risk Factors)" of the Company's Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

