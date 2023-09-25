Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.09.2023 | 08:10
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 39/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-25 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A       Buyback        TLN  
    26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    30.11.2023  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.09.2023 - LHV Group LHVB105033A      Public offering    TLN  
    26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.09.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB023027B     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.09.2023 - Storent Holdings STOBOND110   Public offering    RIG  
    09.10.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.09.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A  Investors event    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    27.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R        Dividend ex-date    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.09.2023 Inbank INBB060029A       Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.09.2023 Inbank INBB055031A       Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    28.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R        Dividend record date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA   Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited  Coupon payment date  RIG  
          SUNB110024FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 Tuul Mobility TUUL100027FA   Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO         Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD   Interim report, 6   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 L. J. LINEN LINENFLOT24FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited  Coupon payment date  RIG  
          SUNBFLOT25FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R        Dividend payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2023 LHV Group LHVB060030A      Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2023 mogo MOGO110024A        Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    30.09.2023 Coop Pank CPAB055031A      Coupon payment date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.10.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica    Delisting       RIG  
          DPK1R                            



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
