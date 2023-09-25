Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 39/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-25 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.11.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.09.2023 - LHV Group LHVB105033A Public offering TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB023027B auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2023 - Storent Holdings STOBOND110 Public offering RIG 09.10.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2023 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2023 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 Tuul Mobility TUUL100027FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 ELMO Rent ELMO Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 L. J. LINEN LINENFLOT24FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2023 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.09.2023 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica Delisting RIG DPK1R For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.