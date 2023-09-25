EQS-News: / Key word(s): Research Update/Research Update

Edison issues update on The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT): Highest total return versus peers over three years



25.09.2023

London, UK, 25 September 2023 Edison issues update on The Brunner Investment Trust (BUT): Highest total return versus peers over three years The Brunner Investment Trust's (BUT's) two co-managers, Christian Schneider (deputy CIO global growth) and Julian Bishop (global equity specialist) are supported by deputy managers Marcus Morris-Eyton (European equity specialist) and Simon Gergel (CIO UK equities). BUT can be considered as a global equity fund for all seasons given its steady trend of outperformance in recent years despite volatile share prices and changes in stock market leadership. The trust stacks up well in both absolute and relative terms with double-digit annual NAV total returns over the last decade and above-average returns within the AIC Global sector over the last one, three and five years. BUT's dual mandate of income and capital growth means it should appeal to a broad range of investors. BUT's highly experienced managers have a shared investment philosophy, seeking quality companies with stable, above-average returns, operating in secular growth businesses, and which are trading at reasonable valuations. A company's long-term free cash flow is a particular area of focus within the team. Investing for the long term is borne out by the trust's relatively low portfolio turnover, which averages below 20% per year, implying a holding period of more than five years.

