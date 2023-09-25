DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 180,000 120,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.102 GBP0.955 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092 GBP0.945 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098113 GBP0.952388

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 666,756,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 216 1.102 XDUB 08:58:30 00067092810TRLO0 213 1.102 XDUB 08:58:30 00067092811TRLO0 3738 1.102 XDUB 09:04:00 00067092972TRLO0 6893 1.102 XDUB 14:30:54 00067101886TRLO0 3628 1.100 XDUB 09:05:21 00067093009TRLO0 723 1.100 XDUB 09:05:21 00067093010TRLO0 4033 1.100 XDUB 09:37:56 00067094297TRLO0 2454 1.100 XDUB 09:37:56 00067094298TRLO0 9212 1.100 XDUB 14:28:13 00067101770TRLO0 3155 1.100 XDUB 14:28:13 00067101771TRLO0 8214 1.100 XDUB 14:28:13 00067101773TRLO0 3107 1.100 XDUB 14:30:54 00067101885TRLO0 899 1.100 XDUB 14:30:54 00067101887TRLO0 9101 1.100 XDUB 14:30:54 00067101888TRLO0 4373 1.100 XDUB 14:30:54 00067101889TRLO0 2785 1.100 XDUB 14:52:56 00067103275TRLO0 3352 1.100 XDUB 14:52:56 00067103276TRLO0 22241 1.100 XDUB 14:52:56 00067103277TRLO0 231 1.100 XDUB 14:57:01 00067103531TRLO0 3352 1.100 XDUB 14:57:01 00067103532TRLO0 222 1.100 XDUB 14:57:01 00067103533TRLO0 2554 1.100 XDUB 15:00:23 00067103740TRLO0 2562 1.100 XDUB 15:00:23 00067103741TRLO0 2554 1.100 XDUB 15:07:41 00067104366TRLO0 424 1.100 XDUB 15:07:41 00067104367TRLO0 424 1.100 XDUB 15:07:41 00067104368TRLO0 424 1.100 XDUB 15:07:41 00067104369TRLO0 322 1.100 XDUB 15:07:41 00067104370TRLO0 2554 1.100 XDUB 15:08:41 00067104416TRLO0 5000 1.100 XDUB 15:08:41 00067104417TRLO0 106 1.100 XDUB 15:08:41 00067104418TRLO0 2554 1.100 XDUB 15:12:11 00067104538TRLO0 1519 1.100 XDUB 15:12:11 00067104539TRLO0 3971 1.098 XDUB 14:28:13 00067101774TRLO0 3983 1.098 XDUB 15:00:23 00067103739TRLO0 1870 1.098 XDUB 15:21:21 00067104938TRLO0 218 1.098 XDUB 15:21:21 00067104939TRLO0 3772 1.098 XDUB 15:47:31 00067106140TRLO0 1553 1.098 XDUB 15:47:31 00067106141TRLO0 261 1.098 XDUB 15:47:31 00067106142TRLO0 2000 1.098 XDUB 15:47:31 00067106143TRLO0 1386 1.096 XDUB 15:47:31 00067106144TRLO0 2512 1.096 XDUB 15:49:22 00067106264TRLO0 4225 1.094 XDUB 12:37:51 00067098591TRLO0 3800 1.094 XDUB 13:45:23 00067100304TRLO0 76 1.094 XDUB 13:45:23 00067100305TRLO0 1924 1.094 XDUB 13:45:23 00067100306TRLO0 2183 1.094 XDUB 13:54:20 00067100546TRLO0 2103 1.094 XDUB 13:54:20 00067100547TRLO0 4049 1.094 XDUB 13:54:20 00067100548TRLO0 744 1.094 XDUB 13:54:20 00067100549TRLO0 2000 1.094 XDUB 13:54:20 00067100550TRLO0 4726 1.094 XDUB 15:51:08 00067106368TRLO0 4185 1.092 XDUB 12:38:02 00067098605TRLO0 3674 1.092 XDUB 16:11:22 00067107375TRLO0 3884 1.092 XDUB 16:11:22 00067107376TRLO0 2000 1.092 XDUB 16:11:23 00067107377TRLO0 765 1.092 XDUB 16:11:23 00067107378TRLO0 2000 1.092 XDUB 16:11:23 00067107379TRLO0 424 1.092 XDUB 16:11:23 00067107380TRLO0 424 1.092 XDUB 16:11:23 00067107381TRLO0 2149 1.092 XDUB 16:12:23 00067107423TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4093 95.50 XLON 09:20:18 00067093792TRLO0 4140 95.50 XLON 09:37:56 00067094296TRLO0 3959 95.40 XLON 10:39:56 00067096043TRLO0 1441 95.40 XLON 10:50:56 00067096310TRLO0 2050 95.40 XLON 10:50:56 00067096309TRLO0 4113 95.40 XLON 11:18:56 00067096936TRLO0 5045 95.00 XLON 11:48:28 00067097392TRLO0 3584 95.20 XLON 11:48:28 00067097391TRLO0 1084 95.00 XLON 12:13:11 00067098083TRLO0 1934 95.00 XLON 12:13:11 00067098082TRLO0 825 95.00 XLON 12:13:11 00067098081TRLO0 2327 95.20 XLON 13:06:51 00067099108TRLO0 9897 95.20 XLON 13:06:51 00067099107TRLO0 39 95.20 XLON 13:20:51 00067099493TRLO0 167 95.20 XLON 13:20:51 00067099492TRLO0 8642 95.20 XLON 13:20:51 00067099491TRLO0 6826 95.20 XLON 13:39:52 00067100212TRLO0 1644 95.20 XLON 13:47:52 00067100351TRLO0 1360 95.20 XLON 13:47:52 00067100350TRLO0 208 95.20 XLON 13:47:52 00067100349TRLO0 458 95.20 XLON 13:47:52 00067100348TRLO0 8514 95.50 XLON 14:05:47 00067100835TRLO0 9416 95.50 XLON 14:28:13 00067101772TRLO0 2119 95.50 XLON 14:57:01 00067103530TRLO0 271 95.50 XLON 14:57:01 00067103529TRLO0 1448 95.50 XLON 14:57:01 00067103528TRLO0 560 95.20 XLON 15:12:12 00067104541TRLO0 2125 95.20 XLON 15:35:52 00067105622TRLO0 2135 95.20 XLON 15:35:52 00067105621TRLO0 689 95.20 XLON 15:35:52 00067105620TRLO0 4263 95.20 XLON 15:35:52 00067105625TRLO0 1345 95.20 XLON 15:35:52 00067105624TRLO0 4137 95.20 XLON 15:35:52 00067105623TRLO0 3958 95.20 XLON 15:51:08 00067106367TRLO0 3454 95.00 XLON 15:52:12 00067106414TRLO0 28 95.00 XLON 15:52:12 00067106413TRLO0 3701 95.00 XLON 16:10:26 00067107356TRLO0 591 95.00 XLON 16:10:26 00067107355TRLO0 833 95.00 XLON 16:10:26 00067107354TRLO0 2041 95.00 XLON 16:10:26 00067107353TRLO0 1937 94.70 XLON 16:12:53 00067107438TRLO0 172 94.70 XLON 16:12:53 00067107437TRLO0 2245 94.50 XLON 16:15:41 00067107551TRLO0 48 94.50 XLON 16:15:41 00067107550TRLO0 134 94.50 XLON 16:16:42 00067107580TRLO0

