Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.09.23
08:08 Uhr
1,078 Euro
-0,016
-1,46 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0781,10610:05
Dow Jones News
25.09.2023 | 08:31
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           180,000     120,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.102     GBP0.955 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.092     GBP0.945 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098113    GBP0.952388

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 666,756,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
216       1.102         XDUB      08:58:30      00067092810TRLO0 
213       1.102         XDUB      08:58:30      00067092811TRLO0 
3738       1.102         XDUB      09:04:00      00067092972TRLO0 
6893       1.102         XDUB      14:30:54      00067101886TRLO0 
3628       1.100         XDUB      09:05:21      00067093009TRLO0 
723       1.100         XDUB      09:05:21      00067093010TRLO0 
4033       1.100         XDUB      09:37:56      00067094297TRLO0 
2454       1.100         XDUB      09:37:56      00067094298TRLO0 
9212       1.100         XDUB      14:28:13      00067101770TRLO0 
3155       1.100         XDUB      14:28:13      00067101771TRLO0 
8214       1.100         XDUB      14:28:13      00067101773TRLO0 
3107       1.100         XDUB      14:30:54      00067101885TRLO0 
899       1.100         XDUB      14:30:54      00067101887TRLO0 
9101       1.100         XDUB      14:30:54      00067101888TRLO0 
4373       1.100         XDUB      14:30:54      00067101889TRLO0 
2785       1.100         XDUB      14:52:56      00067103275TRLO0 
3352       1.100         XDUB      14:52:56      00067103276TRLO0 
22241      1.100         XDUB      14:52:56      00067103277TRLO0 
231       1.100         XDUB      14:57:01      00067103531TRLO0 
3352       1.100         XDUB      14:57:01      00067103532TRLO0 
222       1.100         XDUB      14:57:01      00067103533TRLO0 
2554       1.100         XDUB      15:00:23      00067103740TRLO0 
2562       1.100         XDUB      15:00:23      00067103741TRLO0 
2554       1.100         XDUB      15:07:41      00067104366TRLO0 
424       1.100         XDUB      15:07:41      00067104367TRLO0 
424       1.100         XDUB      15:07:41      00067104368TRLO0 
424       1.100         XDUB      15:07:41      00067104369TRLO0 
322       1.100         XDUB      15:07:41      00067104370TRLO0 
2554       1.100         XDUB      15:08:41      00067104416TRLO0 
5000       1.100         XDUB      15:08:41      00067104417TRLO0 
106       1.100         XDUB      15:08:41      00067104418TRLO0 
2554       1.100         XDUB      15:12:11      00067104538TRLO0 
1519       1.100         XDUB      15:12:11      00067104539TRLO0 
3971       1.098         XDUB      14:28:13      00067101774TRLO0 
3983       1.098         XDUB      15:00:23      00067103739TRLO0 
1870       1.098         XDUB      15:21:21      00067104938TRLO0 
218       1.098         XDUB      15:21:21      00067104939TRLO0 
3772       1.098         XDUB      15:47:31      00067106140TRLO0 
1553       1.098         XDUB      15:47:31      00067106141TRLO0 
261       1.098         XDUB      15:47:31      00067106142TRLO0 
2000       1.098         XDUB      15:47:31      00067106143TRLO0 
1386       1.096         XDUB      15:47:31      00067106144TRLO0 
2512       1.096         XDUB      15:49:22      00067106264TRLO0 
4225       1.094         XDUB      12:37:51      00067098591TRLO0 
3800       1.094         XDUB      13:45:23      00067100304TRLO0 
76        1.094         XDUB      13:45:23      00067100305TRLO0 
1924       1.094         XDUB      13:45:23      00067100306TRLO0 
2183       1.094         XDUB      13:54:20      00067100546TRLO0 
2103       1.094         XDUB      13:54:20      00067100547TRLO0 
4049       1.094         XDUB      13:54:20      00067100548TRLO0 
744       1.094         XDUB      13:54:20      00067100549TRLO0 
2000       1.094         XDUB      13:54:20      00067100550TRLO0 
4726       1.094         XDUB      15:51:08      00067106368TRLO0 
4185       1.092         XDUB      12:38:02      00067098605TRLO0 
3674       1.092         XDUB      16:11:22      00067107375TRLO0 
3884       1.092         XDUB      16:11:22      00067107376TRLO0 
2000       1.092         XDUB      16:11:23      00067107377TRLO0 
765       1.092         XDUB      16:11:23      00067107378TRLO0 
2000       1.092         XDUB      16:11:23      00067107379TRLO0 
424       1.092         XDUB      16:11:23      00067107380TRLO0 
424       1.092         XDUB      16:11:23      00067107381TRLO0 
2149       1.092         XDUB      16:12:23      00067107423TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4093       95.50         XLON      09:20:18      00067093792TRLO0 
4140       95.50         XLON      09:37:56      00067094296TRLO0 
3959       95.40         XLON      10:39:56      00067096043TRLO0 
1441       95.40         XLON      10:50:56      00067096310TRLO0 
2050       95.40         XLON      10:50:56      00067096309TRLO0 
4113       95.40         XLON      11:18:56      00067096936TRLO0 
5045       95.00         XLON      11:48:28      00067097392TRLO0 
3584       95.20         XLON      11:48:28      00067097391TRLO0 
1084       95.00         XLON      12:13:11      00067098083TRLO0 
1934       95.00         XLON      12:13:11      00067098082TRLO0 
825       95.00         XLON      12:13:11      00067098081TRLO0 
2327       95.20         XLON      13:06:51      00067099108TRLO0 
9897       95.20         XLON      13:06:51      00067099107TRLO0 
39        95.20         XLON      13:20:51      00067099493TRLO0 
167       95.20         XLON      13:20:51      00067099492TRLO0 
8642       95.20         XLON      13:20:51      00067099491TRLO0 
6826       95.20         XLON      13:39:52      00067100212TRLO0 
1644       95.20         XLON      13:47:52      00067100351TRLO0 
1360       95.20         XLON      13:47:52      00067100350TRLO0 
208       95.20         XLON      13:47:52      00067100349TRLO0 
458       95.20         XLON      13:47:52      00067100348TRLO0 
8514       95.50         XLON      14:05:47      00067100835TRLO0 
9416       95.50         XLON      14:28:13      00067101772TRLO0 
2119       95.50         XLON      14:57:01      00067103530TRLO0 
271       95.50         XLON      14:57:01      00067103529TRLO0 
1448       95.50         XLON      14:57:01      00067103528TRLO0 
560       95.20         XLON      15:12:12      00067104541TRLO0 
2125       95.20         XLON      15:35:52      00067105622TRLO0 
2135       95.20         XLON      15:35:52      00067105621TRLO0 
689       95.20         XLON      15:35:52      00067105620TRLO0 
4263       95.20         XLON      15:35:52      00067105625TRLO0 
1345       95.20         XLON      15:35:52      00067105624TRLO0 
4137       95.20         XLON      15:35:52      00067105623TRLO0 
3958       95.20         XLON      15:51:08      00067106367TRLO0 
3454       95.00         XLON      15:52:12      00067106414TRLO0 
28        95.00         XLON      15:52:12      00067106413TRLO0 
3701       95.00         XLON      16:10:26      00067107356TRLO0 
591       95.00         XLON      16:10:26      00067107355TRLO0 
833       95.00         XLON      16:10:26      00067107354TRLO0 
2041       95.00         XLON      16:10:26      00067107353TRLO0 
1937       94.70         XLON      16:12:53      00067107438TRLO0 
172       94.70         XLON      16:12:53      00067107437TRLO0 
2245       94.50         XLON      16:15:41      00067107551TRLO0 
48        94.50         XLON      16:15:41      00067107550TRLO0 
134       94.50         XLON      16:16:42      00067107580TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  273448 
EQS News ID:  1732873 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.