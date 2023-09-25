The two research institutes said the multijunction solar cell is based on silicon, gallium indium phosphide (GaInP) and gallium arsenide (GaAs). The device utilizes a specially designed metal/polymer nanocoating that reportedly optimizes the distribution of light scattering beyond the total internal reflection critical angle in the cell.Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) and Dutch research institute AMOLF announced they have achieved a world record power conversion efficiency of 36.1% for a multijunction solar cell based on silicon and III-V semiconductors ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...