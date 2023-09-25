

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Arexvy for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus disease for adults 60 years of age and above. The company noted that this is the first time an RSV vaccine for older adults has been approved in Japan. The approval was based on data from the pivotal AReSVi-006 trial.



Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer at GSK, said: 'Following key approvals in the US, EU, UK and Canada earlier this year, today's authorisation reinforces GSK's industry-leading vaccine portfolio'.



