

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) on Monday said its NETTER-2 Phase 3 study met its primary goal of improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in SSTR-positive, advanced GEP-NET patients who received fist line treatment with Lutathera plus long-acting octreotide compared with high dose long-acting octreotide alone.



GEP-NET is a type of cancer that affects the pancreas or gastrointestinal tract.



Lutathera is already approved in the US and EU for the treatment of SSTR-positive GEP-NETs in adults.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken