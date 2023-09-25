

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L), a financial services and insurance company, announced on Monday the acquisition of AIG Life Limited from Corebridge Financial Inc, a unit of American International Group, Inc. for 460 million pounds.



Aviva expects to gain significant financial benefits from this transaction thereby strengthening its prospects in the UK protection market. The firm believes that it will recapture the economics of the business that AIG Life UK reinsures internally to the wider AIG Group.



AIG Life Limited has 1.3 million individual protection customers and 1.4 million group protection members who will become a part of Aviva's distribution.



The transaction is funded through internal resources and is expected to close in the first half of 2024.



On Thursday, shares of Aviva closed at 398.20 down 0.50% on the London Stock Exchange.



