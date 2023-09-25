Energy storage is rapidly expanding as the sector scales to match growing renewable energy supplies, according to a new report by Interact Analysis.From pv magazine USA Energy storage, both at home and at the grid scale, is scaling to catch up with the growing supply of intermittent generation sources such as solar and wind. A new report from Interact Analysis shows that cumulatively, the United States is expected to reach 49.5 GW of installed and operational energy storage capacity. More than 10 GW is expected to be added to the cumulative total in 2023 alone. The US National Renewable Energy ...

