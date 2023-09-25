Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTC Pink: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol " AIGFF " as of the opening of the market Monday September 25, 2023. Genesis' common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIG".

"Listing Genesis on the OTCQB is a first step to provide easier access and trading capability in our shares for both institutional and retail investors. Trading on OTCQB will contribute to our strategy to continue to enhance our share liquidity and broaden the reach and awareness of our technology and ultimately drive value for our shareholders," stated Devinder Randhawa, CEO & Director of the Company.

The Company has also applied to the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for DTC eligibility, which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company's common shares. The Company expects to receive DTC eligibility approval shortly.

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative AI (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

