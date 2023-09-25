

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to 95.18 against the yen and 1.6591 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 95.57 and 1.6533 , respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6415, 0.8653 and 1.0791 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6441, 0.8684 amd 1.0803, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 91.00 against the yen, 1.71 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.84 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken