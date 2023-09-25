

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 0.5943 against the U.S. dollar and 88.18 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5961 and 88.44, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.7908 from last week's closing value of 1.7866.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.85 against the euro.



