The collection has been designed to meet the needs of customers from across the planet.

Garden Grove, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - Online gift store Aeticon has launched a new collection of gifts to cater to every member in the family. The new collection now includes Wall Art Décor, Metal Art Décor, Wrapped Canvas Wall Art, Area Rugs, and Blankets that designers have made after taking into account present-day trends and evolving needs of customers from across the globe. The products in the inventory can also be personalized to make them even more unique.

AETICON - Vintage on Canvas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/181479_a8c9eb9f0499eb5c_001full.jpg

Talking to the press, Kane Harrison, a representative for the online store said, "We are excited to launch our new range of items that were almost a year in the making. Our store collaborated with designers from across the planet to produce a collection that has everything for every taste and style. We also kept the prices to be as affordable as possible to ensure money doesn't come in the way of them giving gifts. Our team hopes this will help more people easily find the perfect gifts for their loved ones."

The collection's launch coincides with the revamp of their website, which lets people efficiently filter for gifts for the whole family, including Gifts for Dad, Gifts for Mom, Gifts for Grandma, Gift for Daughter, Gifts for Son, Gift for Girlfriends and Gift for Boyfriends. The new interface makes it easier for people to shop for gifts without wasting time.

He added, "Our diverse range of products has designs ranging from modern abstract pieces to classic landscapes. Canvas Paintings and Personalized Anniversary Home Décor are already attracting a lot of attention as they help people to elevate the aesthetics of homes. Our site ensures people don't have to search multiple sites for gifts for different occasions. Our customers can find gifts for all events, including Christmas, Mother's Day and Father's Day."

Individuals interested in learning more can visit their website today.

About the company

Aeticon is an online gift store that offers a wide variety of gifts, including metal art décor, wall art décor, area rugs, wrapped canvas wall art, cut metal signs, and blankets.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Kane Harrison

Company Name: AETICON LLC

Email: support@aeticon.com

Address: 14111 Boony Ln, Garden Grove, CA 92843, United States

Website: https://www.aeticon.com/

