ACORD Connect 2023 will bring together insurance industry thought leaders to discuss the latest developments in digital data exchange and global interconnectivity

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry, will hold its annual conference, ACORD Connect, on Thursday, October 19. Registration is open for the virtual conference, to be presented with this year's hosting member, the International Underwriting Association of London (IUA).

ACORD Connect offers sessions on the latest developments in digital data exchange and global connectivity, and provides valuable insights related to ACORD Standards and Architecture. Attendees will hear from thought leaders and key influencers from across the global insurance industry, including representatives from Aon, AXA XL, DXC, EY, Lloyd's, and Swiss Re.

"We are thrilled to present ACORD Connect with this year's hosting member, the IUA, an industry partner who shares our commitment to market modernisation, digitalisation, and automation initiatives," said Chris Newman, Executive Vice President & Global Managing Director at ACORD. "This is an exciting time of progress towards global interoperability and data exchange in the London Market. We look forward to sharing these developments with our members and celebrating their role in advancing the market towards a digital-first future."

The conference will open with remarks from ACORD President & CEO Bill Pieroni and IUA Chief Executive Dave Matcham. Matcham will also moderate the keynote panel presentation, "A Global Digital Revolution: Technology Breaking Down Barriers," which will explore the impact of digitalisation across global markets and how technology is creating new opportunities for stakeholders to engage, collaborate, and compete. Panelists for the keynote session include:

Bob James, Chief Operations Officer, Lloyd's

Clyde Bernstein, Global Digital Placement Platform Leader, Aon

Theo Butt, Chief Executive Officer, UK, Convex

Louise Day, Chief Operating Officer, IUA

Other ACORD Connect sessions will cover a range of industry topics, such as:

Blueprint Two and You: Connectivity Readiness for the London Market

Building a Global Tech Toolbox: How Vendors Are Working Together to Equip Their Clients for Success

ACORD R&D Spotlight: Identifying Global Trends, Challenges & Opportunities

The event will conclude with the presentation of the 2023 ACORD Awards, which are given annually to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organisations across the insurance industry.

Live Viewing of ACORD Connect in London

Those based in the London area are invited to the ACORD London office at 3:30 pm local time for a live, in-person recognition of the 2023 ACORD Awards recipients, sponsored by DXC. During the presentation, winners of the awards will be celebrated for their outstanding achievements in ACORD implementation and advocacy. Networking and refreshments will follow.

The London office will also be open to ACORD members in advance of the awards presentation for a screening of ACORD Connect sessions, beginning at 10:00 am local time.

Please reserve your spot for the in-person ACORD Connect London event by Tuesday, October 10. To register to virtually attend ACORD Connect, or for more information, please visit www.acordconnect.org. More information on the ACORD Awards is available at www.acord.org/awards.

