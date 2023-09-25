

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to more than a 2-month low of 0.9686 against the euro, a 3-1/2-month low of 0.9101 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 1.1143 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9658, 0.9070 and 1.1104, respectively.



Against the yen, the Swiss franc edged down to 163.11 from an early high of 163.64.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.97 against the euro, 0.92 against the greenback, 1.13 against the pound and 159.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken