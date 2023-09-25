Epidemiology of Pancreatic Cancer- Market Access, Statistics, Comprehensive Insights for Stakeholders and Regulatory Guidelines | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pancreatic Cancer is one of the highly prevalent types of cancer worldwide. In fact, it has been regarded as the fourth leading cause of deaths among both men and women. According to a epidemiology study conducted by the NIH, pancreatic cancer represents 2.5% of all cancers. The alarming rise in the disease burden is pushing medical researchers and other concerned bodies to develop effective treatment for pancreatic cancer. Widespread advancements in the healthcare sector coupled with increased health cognizance among the masses is further paving the way for highly improved cancer diagnostic, prevention, and treatment scenario.

Pancreas is an organ located in the upper left abdomen and is surrounded by the liver, spleen, and gallbladder. It produces vital digestive enzymes and also sends out hormones that help in sugar regulation within the bloodstream. The uncontrollable cell growth within the pancreas, leading to the formation of a mass or tumor is referred to as pancreatic cancer. Asenocarcinoma pancreatic cancer and neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer are the two types of pancreatic cancer.

Disease Overview- Primary Symptoms and Causes-

The symptoms of pancreatic cancer may vary from person to person. They may often be similar to with other, less serious conditions. But some of the common symptoms of pancreatic cancer are abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, diabetes, dark urine, loss of appetite, and greasy stools, among others.

Price and Market Access

Pancreatic disease symptoms, characteristics, and the development of effective diagnostic and treatment methodologies are important areas of research. Treatment gap identification leads to advanced drug development. Symptom profiling, shedding light on the progression of symptoms in pancreatic diseases, is instrumental in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and refining treatment strategies.

Pancreatic cancer is predominantly triggered by rising age, excessive tobacco consumption, high alcohol intake, presence of co-morbidities like diabetes, obesity, unhealthy dietary habits, exposure to toxic chemicals, family history, along with genetic defects, among others. Lifestyle modifications can work wonders in preventing the onset of this ailment. However, once diagnosed, a patient requires to undergo a number of treatment to alleviate the symptoms.

Diagnostic Landscape of Pancreatic Cancer-

Early detection and intervention can significantly improve the outlook for pancreatic cancer. Due to the similarity of its symptoms with other non-cancerous conditions, confirming its presence in the patient's body can be quite difficult, especially when it is in its early stage.

Pancreatic cancer diagnostics involve a series of tests and procedures including-

Medical History and Physical Examination:

A thorough medical history and physical examination by a healthcare provider can help identify potential risk factors and initial signs of pancreatic cancer.

Blood Tests:

Blood tests may be conducted to check for specific markers, such as elevated levels of CA 19-9 or CEA (carcinoembryonic antigen), which can be associated with pancreatic cancer. However, these markers are not specific to pancreatic cancer and can be elevated in other conditions as well.

Imaging Tests:

Various imaging techniques are used to visualize the pancreas and surrounding tissues, including CT (Computed Tomography) Scan, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Scan, and Biopsy, among others.

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP):

This procedure can help diagnose pancreatic cancer by visualizing the pancreas and its ducts. It can also be used to obtain tissue samples.

Laparoscopy:

In some cases, a laparoscopy may be performed to examine the abdomen and obtain tissue samples for diagnosis.

Genetic Testing:

Genetic testing may be recommended to check for inherited genetic mutations associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer, such as BRCA1, BRCA2, or PALB2 mutations.

Staging:

Once pancreatic cancer is confirmed, further tests may be done to determine the stage of the cancer, which helps guide treatment decisions.

Treatment Scenario

The treatment landscape of this disease consists of various types of medical intervention. Pancreatic cancer stage, symptoms, age of the patients, along with their overall health status are thoroughly assessed by oncologists before making any treatment decisions.

Pancreas surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, among others are some of the effective treatment methods. Different type of pancreatic tumors including pancreatic cancer metastasis to liver, pancreatic endocrine tumor, pancreatic neoplasm, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor are treated using diverse treatment techniques.

Advanced treatment methods to treat this devastating ailment are being developed. Clinical trial management, drug launch strategies, pricing and reimbursement, commercial strategy analysis, and product portfolio analysis are important aspects of bringing new treatments to market.

Deep dive pancreatic cancer research expertise is helping to solidify positions in this vertical and accelerate R&D processes with an aim to bring about the much-needed transformation in the pancreatic cancer care domain.

Final Words-

Pancreatic cancer is a dreadful ailment that has a high mortality rate. It affects a significant portion of the world's population. Unhealthy lifestyle habits, excessive smoking, fast food consumption, food adulteration, and genetic factors are some of the primary reasons triggering the onset of this ailment. Healthcare experts, researchers, and pharma companies, among others are taking extensive efforts to develop cutting edge diagnostic and treatment solutions.

