Squalene Market worth $202 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Squalene Market by Source (Animal Source (Shark Liver Oil), Vegetable Source (Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Amaranth Oil), Biosynthetic (GM Yeast]), End-use Industry (Cosmetics, Food, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 141 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 202 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%, between 2023 and 2028.

Squalene are used in various end-use industries including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others. Squalene is a natural emollient and moisturiser. As a result of its striking resemblance to the skin's natural sebum, it makes a fantastic ingredient for skincare products. It aids in moisture retention, avoiding dryness and keeping the suppleness of skin.

Biosynthetics is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global squalene during the forecast period.

An environmentally friendly substitute for conventional sources of squalene, including shark liver oil, is biosynthetic squalene. The need for materials obtained responsibly has increased as environmental and social issues become more prominent. Squalene can be produced by biosynthesis without having an adverse effect on the environment, as is the case with conventional extraction techniques. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for biosynthetic sourced squalene during the forecast period.

Cosmetics is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of the squalene, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The cosmetics segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of the squalene market during the forecast period. Squalene has antioxidant properties, which can help protect the skin from oxidative stress and free radical damage. This makes it a valuable ingredient in anti-aging skincare products, as it can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Increasing demand for cosmetic products specially skin and hair care products is expected to fuel the demand for squalene in cosmetics end-use industry.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for the squalene market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The demand for squalene in North America has been influenced by several factors, including its applications in various industries such as cosmetics, skincare, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. North America has a significant cosmetics and skincare market. Squalene is a sought-after ingredient in these industries due to its moisturizing and skin-conditioning properties. It is commonly used in a wide range of beauty products, including moisturizers, serums, and anti-aging treatments. Its use and demand in North America have been helped by regulatory approvals for squalene-based adjuvants and ingredients in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Market Players

The key players profiled in the squalene market report include Amyris, Inc (US), SOPHIM (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd. (Japan), Empresa Figueirense De Pesca (Portugal), Arbee (India), Cibus (US), Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. (India), Arista Industries (US), Oleicfat s.l. (Spain) and others.

