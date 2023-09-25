Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
WKN: LYX0CA | ISIN: FR0010527275 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM8
Tradegate
25.09.23
11:36 Uhr
54,05 Euro
+0,06
+0,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.09.2023 | 11:13
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATU LN) 
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Sep-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 22-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.1131 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24021362 
CODE: WATU LN 
ISIN: FR0010527275 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATU LN 
Sequence No.:  273697 
EQS News ID:  1733535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
