Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12B8E | ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61 | Ticker-Symbol: HPR
Tradegate
25.09.23
11:13 Uhr
109,40 Euro
+0,60
+0,55 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,20109,6011:55
108,40109,4011:13
PR Newswire
25.09.2023 | 11:18
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.KEYINFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)Norges Bank
Company dealt inHorizon Therapeutics Plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)c$0.0001 ordinary shares IE00BQPVQZ61
Dateofdealing22/09/2023

2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities

6,844,032 (2.99%)

(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

6,844,032 (2.99%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

1.DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase30,643USD115.6000
Purchase83,325USD115.5998

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,e.g.CFDNature of transaction(Note 6)Number of relevant securities(Note 7)Price per unit(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,e.g.calloptionWriting,selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType,e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,e.g.calloptionNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Natureoftransaction(Note 8)DetailsPriceperunit(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO

Date of disclosure25/09/2023
ContactnamePhilippe Chiaroni
Telephonenumber004724073297
Ifa connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
Ifa connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.