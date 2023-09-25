

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence index decreased in September to the lowest level in two-and-a-half years, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 89.2 in September from 93.4 in the previous month.



Further, this was the lowest score since March 2021, when it was 88.7.



The business confidence index also worsened to a 30-month low of 89.4 in September from 93.9 in August.



The industrial sentiment index came in at 84.2 in September, down from 93.9 in the preceding month. Meanwhile, the measure of confidence in construction advanced to 100.8 from 100.2.



The survey showed that the consumer confidence index weakened to an 8-month low of 88.3 in September from 91.0 a month ago.



The number of respondents expecting a deterioration of the overall economic situation in the Czech Republic in the next twelve months increased significantly in September.



