Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup (DGR1R, ISIN: LV0000101806) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 28 September 2023 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 27 September 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS DelfinGroup will pay dividend 0.0195 EUR per share on 29 September 2023.

AS DelfinGroup confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned in the second quarter of 2023.

About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs,
DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

