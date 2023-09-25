New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2023) - In a notable acknowledgment of excellence and innovation, Kings Construction group Inc., under the leadership of Anwar Hamada, is the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Global Recognition Award.

Kings Construction's Phenomenal Growth and Market Dominance

Kings Construction Group Inc.'s substantial 200% annual revenue growth illustrates the company's robust financial health and steadfast stability. "They firmly believe in maintaining the direction of their growth and prioritizing the needs of their clients. Receiving this recognition validates their efforts and serves as a motivation to work even harder," Anwar Hamada, the person spearheading Kings Construction Group Inc. initiatives, remarked.

In a sector as competitive as construction, securing 91% of the market share and achieving an annual turnover of $25M are significant accomplishments. "Their goal has consistently been to provide superior service without sacrificing their dedication to value and a customer-centric approach," Hamada further noted.

Affordability and Innovation at the Forefront

Apart from the significant financial milestones, Kings Construction Group Inc distinguishes itself through its innovative steps to make the construction sector more affordable and available to smaller organizations. The company has not only eliminated incompetent contractors but has also diversified its services while maintaining affordability. Hamada states, "Kings Construction Group Inc stands on the principles of innovation and determination. They are committed to delivering the best to their customers, valuing the trust placed in them."

Custom homes and legal basement finishing services are the leading contributors to the respect Kings Construction Group Inc has garnered from construction associations. With over 5000 happy clients and a fully licensed and insured team, Kings Construction Group Inc undoubtedly holds a prominent position in the construction industry.

A Win Well-Deserved

Acknowledging Kings Construction Group Inc achievements, Alex Sinclair from the Global Recognition Awards commented, "The 2023 Global Recognition Award honors companies that have made a significant impact in their industry, and Kings Construction Group Inc is clearly one of them. They have demonstrated unprecedented growth and are a prime example of strategic innovation." Sinclair, endorsing the recognition, added, "One cannot ignore the success of Kings Construction Group Inc. With this award, we anticipate witnessing more groundbreaking efforts from them in setting new industry standards. They genuinely embody the excellence that the 2023 Global Recognition Award represents."

