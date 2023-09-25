KuCoin, a top five cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is celebrating its 6th Anniversary with a breakthrough achievement of surpassing 30 million users, two momentous milestones of its journey at the same time. This remarkable achievement is a testament to KuCoin's commitment to excellence and its unwavering dedication to the global crypto community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925301707/en/

KuCoin, a top five cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is celebrating its 6th Anniversary with a breakthrough achievement of surpassing 30 million users, two momentous milestones of its journey at the same time. To commemorate this celebration, KuCoin is rolling out the campaign "Rising Together: Celebrate 6th Anniversary of KuCoin with Million-Dollar Prize Pool", giving back to the community that has been integral to its success. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since its inception, KuCoin has been committed to providing a secure and reliable platform for users to trade cryptocurrencies. With its user-friendly interface, advanced trading features, and top-notch security measures, KuCoin has gained immense popularity among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors worldwide.

CEO Johnny Lyu, in a heartfelt address encapsulated in his CEO Letter, expressed profound gratitude to users for their continuous support throughout this incredible development. He reaffirmed KuCoin's unwavering core-value to be the 'People's Exchange', continuing to prioritize user asset safety and security, fostering innovation, and providing unparalleled customer service. Furthermore, KuCoin remains devoted to its mission of facilitating the global free flow of digital value.

He also expressed his excitement about reaching this significant milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to have reached 30 million users on KuCoin. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued users. Since the release of the first POR in December 2022, KuCoin has been publishing POR for 10 consecutive months, fulfilling our commitment to users and allowing them to trade at the peace. It is precisely the business philosophy of putting users and security first that has allowed us to grow from 0 to 30 million and gain the trust of users. We remain committed to delivering a top-tier trading experience and look forward to continued growth and success."

The 6th Anniversary marks a significant occasion for KuCoin. To commemorate this celebration, KuCoin is rolling out "Rising Together: Celebrate 6th Anniversary of KuCoin with Million-Dollar Prize Pool", giving back to the community that has been integral to its success. More details are shared in the blog.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 750 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925301707/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries: media@kucoin.com