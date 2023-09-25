Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (the "Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Seiichi Fukuyama as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 March 2024. He will also serve as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of the Board.

Between 2010 and 2018 Seiichi was Chairman of Standard Life Investments in Asia before which he spent 20 years at BlackRock, latterly as President of BlackRock Japan, with overall responsibility for their Japanese and Asian business, having also previously worked in London, Taipei and Hong Kong.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R. As at the date of this announcement, Seiichi Fukuyama does not have any beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

George Bayer

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547