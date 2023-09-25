Anzeige
Montag, 25.09.2023
25.09.2023 | 12:18
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 22-September-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

454.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue

461.33p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 22-September-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

352.99p

INCLUDING current year revenue

358.23p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 22-September-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

278.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue

278.36p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 22-September-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

182.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue

183.43p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 22-September-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

109.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue

110.19p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 22-September-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

149.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue

150.13p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


