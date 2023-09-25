Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Der Zeitpunkt für den Einstieg ist gekommen. Hier ist der optimale Uran-Hebel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2023 | 12:24
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

"Kexing Biopharm 2023 Innovation Forum on Targeted Drug Delivery"

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, "Kexing Biopharm 2023 Innovation Forum on Targeted Drug Delivery" successfully kicked off. This marks the first time in recent years that the Company has organized an event specifically focused on pharmaceutical R&D innovation.

The forum focused on LNP- and extracellular vesicle-based drug delivery systems covering topics such as development trend, clinical research, process development, novel system design, and ideas on innovation. Prominent industry experts and academic scholars were invited to deliver great speeches, including Prof. Liu Bicheng, dean of the School of Medicine of Southeast University, Prof. Wang Yucai, professor of the University of Science and Technology of China and founder of Hefei RNAlfa Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Dr. Xu Ke, founder and CEO of VesiCURE Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

Guided by platform-based corporate strategy "Innovation + Internationalization", Kexing Biopharm has formulated R&D plans emphasizing "Molecule Generation", "NMPA/FDA dual IND Filing" and "Out-licensing". The goal is to develop innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs, and build cutting-edge technology platforms. Supported by its well-established technologies for creating novel protein and antibody-based biologics, the Company's pipeline features programs in the areas of cancer, autoimmune and degenerative diseases. Meanwhile, Kexing Biopharm is setting up an exosome-based drug delivery platform, progressing to the next level of scientific innovation and laying a foundation for its nucleic acid therapeutics technology platform.

In 2021, Kexing Biopharm partnered with Southeast University to establish the "Innovation Laboratory for Commercial Production of Extracellular Vesicle-based Drug Delivery Technology". This laboratory focuses on the application and clinical transformation of hucMSC- and HEK293-derived exosomes in the field of nephropathy. Moreover, research on large-scale exosome production and quality control was carried out to establish a novel and efficient drug loading and delivery system. This endeavour aims to offer a Chinese solution for more precise disease treatment, in the hope of benefiting patients with new technologies at an earlier date.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kexing-biopharm-2023-innovation-forum-on-targeted-drug-delivery-301937350.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.