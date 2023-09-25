Picton Property Income Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0LCW208
Issuer Name
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
The increase in shareholding outlined in this form has been driven by the all-share combination of Rathbones Group Plc with Investec Wealth & Investment Limited which completed on 21st September 2023.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Rathbones Investment Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Investec Wealth & Investment
(Channel Islands) Limited
St Peter Port
Guernsey
Investec Wealth & Investment
Limited
London
UK
Rathbones Investment Management
International Limited
St. Hellier
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Torch Nominees Limited
St Peter Port
Guernsey
Hero Nominees Limited
St Peter Port
Guernsey
Ferlim Nominees Limited
London
UK
BNP Paribas
London
UK
Rathbone Nominees Limited
London
UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Sep-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
25-Sep-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
17.364300
0.000000
17.364300
95088151
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B0LCW208
95088151
17.364300
Sub
Total 8.A
95088151
17.364300%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub
Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub
Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbones Group PLC
Rathbones Investment Management
Limited
1.703500
1.703500%
Rathbones Group PLC
Rathbones Investment Management
International Limited
0.072600
0.072600%
Rathbones Group PLC
Investec Wealth & Investment
Limited
15.389000
15.389000%
Rathbones Group PLC
Investec Wealth & Investment
(Channel Islands) Limited
0.199200
0.199200%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
None
12. Date of Completion
25-Sep-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW