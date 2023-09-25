Global Times: The Golden Panda Awards boosts cooperation, trust and exchanges

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Global Times

In today's interconnected world where the destinies of countries are closely linked, the coexistence and mutual exchange of different civilizations are important drivers for advancing human civilization and promoting global peace.

The Golden Panda Initiative from artists of different ethnicities and languages was also released at the forum to make the world a better place. Embrace the mission of promoting a harmonious and mutually beneficial civilization in this era; collaboratively create artistic monuments that reflect shared values; act as friendly ambassadors of cultural exchange and mutual learning; continuously unleash the youthful energy of cultural heritage and innovation.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202309/1298829.shtml

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1326680251297312

https://twitter.com/globaltimesnews/status/1705975562525987183

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Gx_OAG9Cv4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-golden-panda-awards-boosts-cooperation-trust-and-exchanges-301937362.html