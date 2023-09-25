

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland remained stable for the second straight month in August, in line with expectations, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent in August, the same as in the previous two months.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people rose to 782,500 in August from 782,400 in the previous month.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 94,100 in August from 92,700 in the previous month.



