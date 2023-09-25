PelicanCorp Highlights Advances in Technology at Kentucky Utility Expo

Innovations in Subsurface Mapping, Enhancements in Data Quality, and Digital Workflows

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2023 / PelicanCorp, the global leader in the damage prevention industry, is taking part in a panel discussion at the 2023 Utility Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, September 26-28. PelicanCorp will be highlighting the latest innovations in subsurface mapping, enhancements in data quality and usability, and improved digital workflows.

The utility industry is transforming at a never-before seen pace. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, sustainable approaches, and new regulations and innovations have opened up a world of possibilities for business in the construction and infrastructure industries.

"We are dedicated to sharing the latest innovations, workflows, and processes we've seen implemented around the globe within our industry," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "While we're all excited by these new technologies, our focus must remain on prioritizing safety as well as efficiency, for everyone within the underground asset damage prevention industry."

PelicanCorp executives will be taking part in a panel discussion on Tuesday, September 26, at 9-10am.

The Revolution in Subsurface Mapping - How to Enhance Data and Increase Efficiency

Speakers: Michael Pegam & Bob Bishop

The annual Utility Expo is a premier event for damage prevention stakeholders to share knowledge, data, and the latest developments in technology. The Expo is dedicated to providing time to talk, time to learn, and time to explore topics in-depth. Its main focus each year is to serve the people who keep the lights on and the water flowing.

Mapping the Future of Damage Prevention

PelicanCorp will be demonstrating Geolantis.360 high precision data collection, the next generation cloud-powered utility mapping & management platform for contractors, locators, and the utility industry.

Tuesday at 1pm

Wednesday at 12pm

"Technology can provide more than just data. It can protect communities and lives, as well as generate increased revenue," said Denny Michael, Chief Marketing Officer, PelicanCorp. "Collaboration among our industry peers is vital at this time as North America sees a rapid growth of projects and investments to our local, state, and national infrastructure."

PelicanCorp damage prevention solutions are developed specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects-safely, on time, and within budget.

Register for the Utility Expo and stop by the PelicanCorp Booth, K1005, to learn more about how emerging trends in data collection can enhance your locate requests and reduce risk.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects-safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.



