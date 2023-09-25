

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail major Target Corp. (TGT) announced on Monday Target Circle Week event from October 1 -7 exclusively for its target circle members. Customers can join its free loyalty program and get discounts on hot, trending gifts, seasonal items, everyday essentials, and more.



Members also get access to special offers from Shipt, Ulta Beauty, and Tripadvisor. The Savings Week is available online, in stores, and on the Target app.



Target Circle Week is offering deals like Up to 40 percent off kitchen items, 30 percent off women's sweaters, 20 percent off bedding and bath items, spend $50 on toys and save $10, spend $25 on select beauty brands, receive a $5 Target gift card and many more.



Members can enjoy the benefits of Target Circle Week by getting pre-save top deals, easy shopping with same-day services, red card savings, and more savings with the deal of the day.



Target Circle members can also enjoy offers, personalized deals, and more ways to save year-round, including 1 percent earnings rewards on non-red card purchases to use on future Target trips and 5 percent off a shopping trip during the guest's birthday month.



As per the company, Target Circle members have saved more than $1 billion shopping at their stores.



